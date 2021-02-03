[Teams] Liverpool vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking for a win to keep pace with the league leaders when they take on Brighton at Anfield tonight [8.15pm kick-off].

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a late blow with the news that number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of the game due to illness, therefore, Caoimhin Kelleher starts between the sticks tonight with Adrian on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back with Andy Robertson on the opposite side of the back four. New signing Ben Davies is named on the Liverpool bench as Jordan Henderson continues alongside Nat Phillips in the middle of defence.

Gini Wijnaldum starts in midfield with Thiago Alcantara while James Milner has recovered from a knock to keep his place in the middle of the park. That means Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are among the substitutes this evening.

Mohamed Salah once again starts in the Liverpool attack while Roberto Firmino is recalled to start after being named on the bench for the win at West Ham on Sunday. Xherdan Shaqiri keeps his place with Sadio Mane still out injured so it’s Divock Origi who makes way.

As for Brighton, Adam Lallana has to settle for a place on the bench against his former club while Neal Maupay starts up front with Leandro Trossard offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri.

Subs: Adrian, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Origi, Davies, R Williams, Cain, N Williams.

Brighton

Sanchez, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Alzate, Gross, White, Bissouma, March, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Walton, McGill, Karbownik, Connolly, Lallana, Moder, Tau, Zeqiri, Wier