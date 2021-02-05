Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms triple fitness boost ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and the Reds boss has provided an update on the fitness of Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker.

Alisson missed Liverpool’s shock 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night due to illness but Klopp was pleased to confirm that his Number One is feeling ‘much better’ and was able to take part in individual training today. Alisson will no doubt be assessed over the next 48 hours but it sounds like he has a good chance of being in contention to face City on Sunday.

Mane has sat out Liverpool’s last two games due to a minor muscle issue while Fabinho has been on the sidelines with his own muscle complaint that’s hampered the Brazilian international in recent weeks.

However, Klopp confirmed the pair were due to be involved in parts of first team training today and will be assessed to determine whether they’ll be able to make their returns against City at Anfield this weekend.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Ali feels much better, good enough to have an individual session today. “Sadio and Fab will be in parts of team training today. Then we will see.”

It would be a huge boost for Liverpool if Alisson, Mane and Fabinho were back to face Man City as they’re three key players for the defending Premier League champions and Klopp would love to have them available on Sunday.

However, while the trio are close to returning to action, Liverpool will still be without a number of players this weekend with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all on the sidelines.

Liverpool head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the table – seven points adrift of leaders Man City – so they desperately need a win at Anfield to get themselves back in the title race.