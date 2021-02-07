[Teams] Tottenham vs West Brom: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham will be looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats when they take on West Brom at the New Tottenham Stadium this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has been handed a major boost as Harry Kane is passed fit to make a swift return from injury so the England international starts up front with Carlos Vinicius dropping to the bench.

Lucas Moura is also recalled to start in the Tottenham attack with Steven Bergwijn the man to make way as Hueng-min Son keeps his place. Erik Lamela gets a start as Mourinho goes with an attacking line-up that sees Tanguy Ndombele line-up alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

Moussa Sissoko drops to the bench while Eric Dier is also axed after giving away a penalty during the defeat to Chelsea last week. Davinson Sanchez comes-in alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the back four.

Serge Aurier starts at right-back for Tottenham so Matt Doherty has to settle for a place on the bench while Ben Davies keeps his place at left-back. Gareth Bale has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

As for West Brom, January signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in midfield and the on-loan Arsenal star will be looking to impress against rivals Tottenham today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Rodon, Dier, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Bale, Scarlett Vinicius

West Brom

Johnstone, Peltier, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Sawyers, Gallagher, Grant, Diagne.

Subs: Yokuslu, Livermore, Button, Robson-Kanu, Phillips, Furlong, Robinson, O’Shea, Costa Pereira