Trio ruled out as Man Utd’s squad for Real Sociedad clash is confirmed

Manchester United have confirmed their 22-man travelling squad ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League last-32 first leg clash with Real Sociedad.

United are en route to Italy today as the tie will be played in Turin due to Covid restrictions the Spanish government have put in place on travellers entering the country but three first team players won’t be making the trip.

Paul Pogba has missed Man Utd’s last two games after picking up a hamstring injury against Everton earlier this month and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed at his press conference this afternoon that the midfielder remains on the sidelines.

The French international is undergoing treatment for the injury but unfortunately Solskjaer added that Pogba is still ‘a few weeks’ away from playing again so isn’t expected to return until some point in March.

The United boss also had some bad news regarding Edinson Cavani as the Uruguayan hitman has been ruled out of the first leg against Sociedad with a muscle injury so he isn’t included in the travelling squad.

In another blow to Manchester United, Solskjaer revealed today that Donny van de Beek will also be forced to miss the Europa League first leg tomorrow night with a muscle issue so three notable players aren’t available.

The Norwegian coach also confirmed at his press conference this afternoon that Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial will face late fitness tests due to knocks but the pair have travelled to Turin with the rest of the squad.

Otherwise, Manchester United have a healthy squad to choose from so the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Fred have all been included in the squad along with goalkeepers David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

January signing Amad is included in the travelling party so he’ll be hoping to force his way into Solskjaer’s plans while Academy prospect Shola Shoretire has been named in the 22-man squad as he steps-up his involvement in the first team.

The 22-man squad, as confirmed on ManUtd.com:

De Gea, Henderson, Grant; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams; Amad, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Shoretire; Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.