[Teams] Benfica vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal take on Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Rome tonight.

Mikel Arteta has surprisingly named an unchanged starting eleven so it’s the same side that beat Leeds United 4-2 in the Premier League at the weekend. That means Bernd Leno starts in goal with Mat Ryan on the bench while Gabriel keeps his place alongside David Luiz in the middle of the back four so Rob Holding misses out.

Kieran Tierney is back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury but isn’t risked from the start so Cedric Soares keeps his place at left-back while Hector Bellerin makes-up the back four. Dani Ceballos impressed during Arsenal’s win over Leeds so he keeps his place in midfield along with Granit Xhaka. Thomas Partey remains out with a thigh injury but Mohamed Elneny is an option from the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has make a swift recovery from an ankle knock that he picked up at the weekend so he’s fit to lead the line up front and he’ll be in confident mood after scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United. Alexandre Lacazette has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

January signing Martin Odegaard keeps his place in attack after an encouraging full debut on Sunday. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe also retain their places in the Arsenal eleven so Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian have to make-do with places on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Benfica

Helton; Veríssimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Diogo Gonçalves, Weigl, Taarabt, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Darwin, Waldschmidt.

Subs: Svilar, Odysseas, Gilberto, João Ferreira, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Chiquinho, Everton, Cervi, Pedrinho, Rafa and Seferovic.

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, Gabriel, Luiz, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Subs: Ryan, Hein, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Willian, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah