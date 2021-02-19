Man Utd team news: Solskjaer hopes for triple injury boost ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester United will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table when they take on Newcastle United this weekend.

Ahead of the game at Old Trafford on Sunday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his press conference call this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

Edinson Cavani missed Thursday night’s resounding 4-0 win over Real Sociedad due to a minor knock. Solskjaer says the club will assess the Uruguayan hitman over the coming days but he hopes to have Cavani available again on Sunday.

Donny van de Beek also missed the first leg of Man Utd’s Europa League last-32 tie last night with a muscle problem but the Dutch international could be back in contention for the visit of Newcastle United this weekend.

United were handed a fresh concern on Thursday when Scott McTominay was forced off midway through the second half with a knock so the midfielder will need to be checked over before his availability on Sunday is known.

Solskjaer also confirmed that Manchester United will continue to be without the services of Paul Pogba this weekend as he’s still recovering from a thigh injury while Phil Jones is still working his way back from a knee issue.

Solskjaer is quoted on ManUtd.com as saying:

“We think, or hope, both of them [Donny and Edinson will be fit] but we’re not sure. Maybe one, maybe two, maybe none. It’s one of those tight ones where you’ve got to make a call, probably after training on Saturday.” “Of course, Paul is out and Phil is out. I don’t know how Scott is. I don’t know how Donny and Edinson will be either. They’ve got a chance, I think, so we’ve just got to give them until before training on Saturday as we need to pick a team on Saturday. We’ll see how they are and hopefully they can both be available.”

United head into the weekend action sitting 10 points adrift of leaders Manchester City after being held to a 1-1 draw at West Brom last weekend so they desperately need to get back to winning ways with victory over Newcastle.