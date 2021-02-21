[Teams] Arsenal vs Man City: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal desperately need a positive result when they take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the starting eleven that were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday night with Kieran Tierney among those recalled. The Scottish international replaces Cedric Soares at left-back with Hector Bellerin keeping his place at right-back.

David Luiz and Gabriel are both rested ahead of Arsenal’s return leg with Benfica next week so Pablo Mari and Rob Holding are recalled. Mohamed Elneny is also given a run-out as he replaces Dani Ceballos in midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front for Arsenal with Alexandre Lacazette among the substitutes. Emile Smith Rowe is rested so Nicolas Pepe is recalled to start along with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka this afternoon.

City boss Pep Guardiola is handed a huge boost as Ilkay Gundogan is passed fit to return after recovering from a knock while Kevin De Bruyne is also back in the starting eleven after returning to full fitness. Phil Foden drops to the bench along with Gabriel Jesus but Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez start.

Joao Cancello starts at right-back for Manchester City with Kyle Walker among the substitutes while John Stones partners Ruben Dias in the middle of defence so Aymeric Laporte has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Bellerin, Mari, Holding, Tierney; Elneny, Xhaka; Odegaard, Saka, Pepe; Aubameyang

Subs: Ryan, Cedric, Luiz, Gabriel, Ceballos, Willian, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette

Man City

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Foden