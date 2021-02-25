[Teams] Man Utd vs Real Sociedad : Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League tie tonight.

With United leading 4-0 from the first leg, understandably, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that beat Newcastle at the weekend with Dean Henderson recalled to start between the sticks meaning David De Gea drops to the bench.

Alex Telles comes in for Luke Shaw at left-back while Eric Bailly is recalled to line-up alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of the Man Utd defence. Harry Maguire is the man to make way with Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again starting at right-back.

Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba are all injured so Nemanja Matic keeps his place alongside Fred in midfield. Bruno Fernandes is a surprise starter as many thought he’d be rested ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford does get a breather as Mason Greenwood comes into the attack but Anthony Martial leads the line up front once again with Daniel James keeping his place on the right wing. Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire are options from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James; Martial

Subs: De Gea, Grant, Bishop, Maguire, Rashford, Diallo, Shaw, Williams, Tuanzebe, Galbraith, Shoretire

Real Sociedad

Remiro, Sagnan, Zubeldia, Gorosabel, Munoz, Guevara, Zubimendi, Merino, Januzaj, Oyarzabal, Isak

Subs: Marrero, Ruiz Zeberio. Monreal, G. de Zárate, Guridi, Portu, Merquelanz, Barrenetxea, Bautista