24y/o returns as Solskjaer makes 5 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Chelsea

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson started in the Europa League draw with Real Sociedad on Thursday night but David De Gea is expected to be recalled between the sticks this weekend.

Defence: We should see Man Utd making a couple of changes in defence against Chelsea with Luke Shaw set for a recall at left-back meaning Alex Telles will make way after a start in the Europa League.

Harry Maguire is certain to be recalled in the middle of defence and Eric Bailly is the man most likely to drop out as Victor Lindelof is expected to retain his spot. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will once again start at right-back.

Midfield: Manchester United will hand a late fitness test to Scott McTominay and Solskjaer will give the 24-year-old every opportunity to prove his fitness as he has limited option in midfield.

Paul Pogba is still a few weeks away from recovering from a thigh injury while Donny van de Beek remains a doubt for the trip to Chelsea due to a muscle injury. Nemanja Matic has started alongside Fred for the last few games but the 32-year-old could do with a rest so Solskjaer will hope to recall McTominay on Sunday.

Attack: Edinson Cavani will undergo a late fitness test on a muscle injury that’s kept him out for the last three games. If the South American isn’t deemed fit enough to start, then Anthony Martial is likely to keep his place up front despite a disappointing performance for Man Utd on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford will be recalled in attack after being rested last time out while Bruno Fernandes will keep his place in the attacking midfield role and he’ll be a key player for Man Utd against Chelsea following a superb campaign.

Mason Greenwood could keep his place in attack as Daniel James is a doubt after picking up a knock against Real Sociedad. Amad Diallo and Juan Mata are expected to be named among the substitutes.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: