Key duo return as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Chelsea

Liverpool will be looking to climb back into the top four with a win over rivals Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Alisson Becker is set to return after missing the win at Sheffield United following the death of his father. Therefore, Adrian will drop to the bench.

Defence: Liverpool have also been boosted by the return to fitness of Fabinho. The versatile Brazilian has taken part in five or six full training sessions since recovering from injury and should be ready to start against Chelsea.

With the like of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all still out with long-term injuries, Klopp is expected to deploy Fabinho at centre-back to give Liverpool some experience in the middle of defence.

Nat Phillips is the man set to make way with Ozan Kabak keeping his place along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson – who should once again start in the full-back positions against the Blues tomorrow night.

Midfield: With Fabinho expected to play in defence and Jordan Henderson ruled out, Gini Wijnaldum could continue in the deeper midfield role for Liverpool with Thiago Alcantara likely to retain his place alongside the Dutchman.

Naby Keita is pushing for a start after returning to fitness having made a substitute appearance at the weekend but Curtis Jones continued his good form with a goal against the Blades so he could keep his place. That means Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will have to settle for places on the bench against Chelsea.

Forward: Liverpool desperately need a win in order to get themselves back in the top four so I expect Klopp to resist the temptation to rest any key players and stick with his big guns up front tomorrow night.

That should see Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah continue to support Roberto Firmino in the final third with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi having to make-do with places on the bench.

Diogo Jota is back in training after recovering from illness that kept him out of the Sheffield United game but a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for considering he’s only just returned from a long-term knee injury.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: