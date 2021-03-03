22-year-old starts as Tuchel makes 5 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Liverpool

Chelsea take on Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to retain his place between the sticks so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench against Liverpool tomorrow night.

Defence: Thiago Silva has stepped-up his recovery from a thigh injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks after returning to training but this game will still come too soon so he remains on the sidelines.

Therefore, we expect Tuchel to stick with the same back three that started during Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Man Utd at the weekend with Andreas Christensen starting alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. Kurt Zouma should remain on the bench.

Midfield: Ben Chilwell started against United but we could see Marcos Alonso recalled on the left flank for the trip to Liverpool. There could also be another change on the opposite flank with Reece James starting in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Jorginho was left out at the weekend so he could be brought back in to give Chelsea some fresh legs in midfield. Mateo Kovacic has played a lot of football since Tuchel arrived so he could be the man to make way with N’Golo Kante keeping his place.

Attack: Timo Werner is pushing for a recall up front after being left out against United so the German international could replace Olivier Giroud to lead the line up front at Liverpool on Thursday night.

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea’s most consistent performers in recent weeks so he’s likely to keep his place but it will be interesting to see who Tuchel picks in the final attacking position.

Hakim Ziyech failed to take his chance after starting at the weekend so he’s likely to drop out. Kai Havertz is an option but he’s expected to remain on the bench so Christian Pulisic could be recalled against Liverpool as the 22-year-old is back to full fitness.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: