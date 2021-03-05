Man Utd team news: Solskjaer provides update – 6 players could miss Man City clash

Manchester United could be without up to six players for their huge showdown with Manchester City this weekend.

Ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference call today and he’s provided the latest team news and injury updates.

Anthony Martial missed the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night due to a knee injury that he picked up earlier in the week and the French international remains a doubt for the City game this weekend.

Donny van de Beek has missed Man Utd’s last few matches with a muscle issue and the midfielder will need a late fitness check to see whether he’ll be ready to return on Sunday while Juan Mata remains on the sidelines as he’s been ruled out for a couple of weeks.

Paul Pogba is another player expected to miss the Man City game as he’s still recovering from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for the last month and Phil Jones is facing a battle to play again this season due to a serious knee problem.

Victor Lindelof was an unused substitute at Selhurst Park as he continues to nurse a long-standing back complaint but the Swedish international is expected to be fit to return to the starting eleven on Sunday.

Speaking today, Solskjaer said he’s hoping to have ‘one or two’ of his injury doubts available against Man City. He told ManUtd.com:

“We’re still hoping to get one or two back of course,” “We can’t promise any of them being available that weren’t available in the last game against Palace. “So we’ll go with the same squad if not.”

David De Gea missed the Palace game on Wednesday night after travelling back to Spain for the birth of his first child so the 30-year-old won’t feature on Sunday meaning Dean Henderson will continue in goal against City.

Depending on who comes through late fitness tests, Solskjaer could be without six first team squad players for the Manchester City game, which won’t be the ideal situation as Man Utd prepare to face the most in-form side in Europe.

Consecutive 0-0 draws have left United sitting 14 points adrift of City in second place in the table – just five points ahead of fifth-placed Everton – so they desperately need a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s men on Sunday.