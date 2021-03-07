[Teams] Man City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City can move one step closer to sealing the Premier League title with victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola starts with Joao Cancelo at right-back while Ruben Dias and John Stones continue in defence for Man City. Kevin De Bruyne is joined by Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in midfield so Fernandinho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Riyad Mahrez starts in attack for City along with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling so Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Bernardo and Sergio Aguero all have to settle for places among the substitutes this afternoon.

Man Utd are without David De Gea so Dean Henderson continues between the sticks while Victor Lindelof is recalled to join Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw in the back four.

Scott McTominay lines-up along with Fred in midfield so Nemanja Matic has to settle for a place on the bench while Bruno Fernandes starts once again in the attacking midfield role for United. However, Donny van de Beek doesn’t make the match-day squad.

Edinson Cavani is ruled out for Manchester United so Anthony Martial leads the line up front with Daniel James and Marcus Rashford offering support. So Mason Greenwood is named among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Aguero, Laporte, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden

Man Utd

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Subs: Grant, Bailly, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, Matic, Amad, Greenwood, Shoretire