Havertz starts as Tuchel makes 3 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Everton

Chelsea take on Everton at Stamford Bridge tonight. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will continue between the sticks so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench against Everton tonight.

Defence: Thiago Silva could return to the squad after recovering from a thigh injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks but he lacks match fitness so a place on the Chelsea bench is probably the best he can hope for.

Therefore, we expect Tuchel to stick with the same back three that’s featured over the past few games with Andreas Christensen starting alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. That means Kurt Zouma will remain on the bench.

Midfield: Ben Chilwell has started the last two games for Chelsea but we could see Marcos Alonso recalled on the left flank this evening. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also pushing for a recall but Reece James could keep his place on the right.

Mateo Kovacic was rested for the win over Manchester United last week so he should come back in to the midfield as he’s been a key player for Chelsea since Tuchel arrived. Jorginho may be the man to make way with N’Golo Kante keeping his place.

Attack: Mason Mount should retain his spot in attack after another impressive match-winning performance against United last time out but Hakim Ziyech could drop to the bench this evening.

Christian Pulisic is pushing for a recall but Tuchel may opt to hand Kai Havertz a start against Everton. Tammy Abraham could return to the squad from a thigh injury but Timo Werner is expected to keep his place up front so Abraham and Olivier Giroud may have to settle for places on the Chelsea bench.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: