Man Utd team news update: Solskjaer confirms 6 players could miss AC Milan clash

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he could be without up to six players for Thursday evening’s Europa League clash with AC Milan.

United welcome the Serie A giants to Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 tie tomorrow but Marcus Rashford is expected to miss the game after picking up an ankle injury during the 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Edinson Cavani sat out the derby win at the weekend due to a muscle injury that he sustained in training last week and the South American hitman is also a major doubt for the visit of AC Milan tomorrow evening.

David De Gea will continue to be unavailable for selection after travelling back to Spain following the birth of his first child while Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata are also still missing with knocks that have kept them out recently.

Paul Pogba will be the final absentee for Manchester United as the French international is still working his way back to full fitness following a month on the sidelines with a thigh injury so Solskjaer could be without six first team players against Milan.

Speaking to the media at his press conference today, Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“I don’t think he’ll be available for tomorrow. He’s still getting treatment but he didn’t join in the training today. Even though normally I’m a very optimistic guy, I still think he’s going to be out tomorrow night and a doubt for the weekend. “I’m not sure if anyone will be back. David [De Gea] is not available. Donny [van de Beek], no. Paul [Pogba], no. Edinson, maybe, but probably not. Juan [Mata], no and Marcus, maybe, but probably not. So it’s similar to Sunday, but maybe we’ve lost Marcus.”

United will be praying Rashford is able to make a miraculous recovery over the next 24 hours as otherwise they’ll be short on options in the final third tomorrow with Edinson Cavani also nursing an injury.

Mason Greenwood in-line to join Daniel James and Anthony Martial in attack if Rashford is ruled out but Amad Diallo would be the only senior – if you can call him that – attacking option from the bench.