Key man ruled out as Solskjaer makes 3 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs AC Milan

Manchester United take on AC Milan in the Europa League last-16 at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea will once again be missing for United after travelling back to Spain for the birth of his first child so Dean Henderson will continue between the sticks tomorrow.

Defence: Victor Lindelof could be given a rest as Solskjaer continues to protect the centre-back due to his on-going back issue so Eric Bailly is in-line for a recall alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four.

We could see Luke Shaw given a rest as he was carrying a knock ahead of United’s win over Manchester City at the weekend. Therefore, Alex Telles could start at left-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka continuing at right-back against Milan.

Midfield: Manchester United still have limited options in midfield as Paul Pogba hasn’t recovered from a thigh injury yet while Donny van de Beek is also ruled out of the Europa League last-16 clash.

Nemanja Matic is pushing for a recall but Solskjaer is expected to stick with Scott McTominay alongside Fred in the middle of the park tomorrow evening so the Serbian will have to settle for a place on the United bench.

Solskjaer has promised to field a strong side against Milan so it looks like he’ll resist the temptation to rest Bruno Fernandes meaning the Portuguese international will once again start in the attacking midfield position.

Attack: Marcus Rashford is expected to miss the game tomorrow after picking up an ankle injury against City while Edinson Cavani remains a doubt after missing the game on Sunday so Man Utd have limited options up front.

Anthony Martial overcame a knock to start against City and he’s likely to keep his place up front with Daniel James on the wing. Juan Mata remains on the sidelines so it will be Mason Greenwood who’s recalled if Rashford is ruled out.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: