[Teams] Man Utd vs AC Milan: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on AC Milan at Old Trafford this evening in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie [5.55pm kick-off].

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the starting eleven that beat Manchester City last weekend with Eric Bailly and Alex Telles recalled to start in defence. Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw drop to the bench for Man Utd but Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire keep their places in the back four.

Dean Henderson continues in goal with David De Gea unavailable following the birth of his baby while Nemanja Matic is recalled in midfield. Fred is the man to make way as Scott McTominay keeps his place in the middle of the park.

Manchester United have limited options in attack as Marcus Rashford is ruled out after picking up a knock last weekend while Edinson Cavani is once again ruled out. Therefore, Daniel James keeps his place and supports Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the front three.

Bruno Fernandes once again starts for Man Utd in the attacking midfield position with the likes of Amad Diallo and Axel Tuanzebe among the substitutes this evening.

As for AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out through injury so won’t face his former club. Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao start in attack for the visitors this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Matic, James, Fernandes, Martial, Greenwood

Subs: Grant, Bishop, Lindelof, Fred, Diallo, Shaw, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire

AC Milan

Donnarumma, Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Dalot, Krunic, Meite, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Leao, Diaz

Subs: Tatarusanu, A Donnarumma, Castillejo, Tonali, Kalulu, Tonin, Gabbia