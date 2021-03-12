Man Utd injury crisis: Solskjaer confirms 7 players look set to miss West Ham clash

Manchester United are facing an injury crisis after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed up to seven players will miss Sunday’s clash with West Ham.

Fresh of the back of Thursday night’s frustrating 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, United welcome the Hammers to Old Trafford this weekend but Solskjaer is set to be without a number of players.

Edinson Cavani has missed the last two games with a knock and the South American is expected to miss the visit of West Ham on Sunday while Donny van de Beek is also still working his way back to full fitness.

Paul Pogba has been out for over a month with a thigh injury and the Frenchman won’t be involved once again on Sunday while Juan Mata is another confirmed absentee as he’s still recovering from a muscle problem.

Marcus Rashford was forced to miss Man Utd’s draw with AC Milan last night due to an ankle injury that he sustained last weekend and he’s not expected to be available against West Ham. To compound United’s problems in attack, Anthony Martial limped off against Milan with a groin issue and Solskjaer doesn’t expect the Frenchman to be available on Sunday.

Speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today, when quizzed about the fitness of his injured players Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“No I don’t think any of those will be available. We hope maybe before the international break. Maybe, but I’m not sure. “It is taking a little bit longer than we expected but we have three games now and then the international break and after that they will all be available for us.”

With Rashford, Martial and Cavani all set to miss out this weekend, Manchester United are short of options in attack so youngster Amad Diallo could be handed his full debut after scoring off the bench against Milan.

Solskjaer also told ManUtd.com today that David De Gea flew back to Manchester earlier this week after travelling to Spain following the birth of his first child. However, the goalkeeper remains in isolation and Solskjaer isn’t sure if he’ll be given the green light to return on Sunday.

“David is back in Manchester. So he is quarantining, or self-isolating. He is touch and go for Sunday I think, as I am not sure if it was Monday or Tuesday when he arrived back in Manchester.”

So Man Utd are facing something of an injury crisis, especially in attack, ahead of this weekend’s game with West Ham and they cannot afford to slip up as victory for David Moyes side would move them to within just three points of the Red Devils in the table.