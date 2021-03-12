Duo ruled out as Tuchel makes 4 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Leeds Utd

Chelsea take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will keep his place between the sticks tomorrow so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench against Leeds.

Defence: Thiago Silva has suffered a set-back in training so the Brazilian international won’t be involved this weekend as he continues to overcome a thigh injury that’s hampered him for several weeks.

However, Antonio Rudiger is expected to be recalled to start alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in Chelsea’s back three. Kurt Zouma is the man most likely to make-way.

Midfield: Ben Chilwell is pushing for a recall on the left flank after being benched for the 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night. Marcos Alonso will make way if Chilwell starts but Reece James is expected to keep his place on the right.

N’Golo Kante is expected to be recalled in Chelsea’s midfield after being a substitutes last time out. Mateo Kovacic could keep his place in the middle of the park so Jorginho may be the man to drop out.

Attack: Kai Havertz impressed against Everton on Monday so the German youngster might have done enough to keep his place in the Chelsea attack tomorrow afternoon. Mason Mount is expected to be recalled after he was rested against the Toffees so Callum Hudson-Odoi could drop to the bench.

Tammy Abraham has been ruled out with an on-going ankle injury so I expect Timo Werner to lead the line up front once again with Olivier Giroud named among the substitutes.

Christian Pulisic has struggled for regular game-time in recent weeks while Hakim Ziyech is another option in attack for Tuchel but I think they’ll have to settle for places on the bench against Leeds.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: