[Teams] Arsenal vs Tottenham: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium for a huge North London Derby this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made a huge call to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench due to ‘disciplinary reasons’ so Alexandre Lacazette is recalled to start up front for Arsenal today. Willian also drops to the bench with Emile Smith Rowe starting in attack along with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Hector Bellerin is given a rest for the Gunners so Cedric Soares is recalled at right-back. Kieran Tierney keeps his place at left-back while Gabriel starts along with David Luiz in defence so Pablo Mari and Rob Holding settle for places among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey keeps his place along with Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s midfield so Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny have to make-do with places on the bench where they’re joined by Nicolas Pepe. Gabriel Martinelli doesn’t make the Arsenal squad.

Jose Mourinho is handed a huge boost as Harry Kane is passed fit to start up front for Tottenham despite picking up a knee injury on Thursday night. Hueng-min Son, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura support the England hitman in attack.

Matt Doherty is preferred ahead of Serge Aurier at right-back while Davinson Sanchez lines-up alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of the Tottenham defence. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg marshals the midfield along with Tanguy Ndombele.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Lacazette.

Subs: Bellerin, Ceballos, Willian, Aubameyang, Holding, Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Ryan

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane.

Subs: Winks, Lamela, Hart, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Aurier, Davies, Vinicius