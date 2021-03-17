Solskjaer handed triple injury boost as Man Utd confirm squad for AC Milan clash

Manchester United have confirmed their 21-man travelling squad ahead of their Europa League last-16 second leg against AC Milan.

United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford last week but they’ve been handed a triple injury boost today with three players returning from injury to make the trip to Milan.

Paul Pogba has missed Man Utd’s last 10 games in all competitions due to a niggling hamstring injury but the French international is back in full training and has been named in the travelling party for this afternoon’s flight to Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options could be further boosted as Donny van de Beek is also in the 21-man squad after overcoming an injury that’s kept him out for the past few weeks.

Edinson Cavani has also been missing in recent games due to a muscle problem but the South American hitman could also make his return to action tomorrow night having been given the all-clear to face AC Milan.

However, it’s not all positive news on the injury front as Eric Bailly has been ruled out of the Europa League clash along with Juan Mata while Anthony Martial won’t feature as he’s still recovering from a groin problem.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Solskjaer told reporters the club will assess how Cavani, Pogba and Van de Beek respond to training before making a decision over their involvement against Milan.

Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying today:

“There’s a couple we need to assess. Martial is a definite no-go, others we need to speak and decide when we travel, still needing to confirm whether they’re available.” “There’s always speculation here. They’ve been involved with the training session. Let’s see tomorrow whether there’s any reaction or not. Donny hasd been working really hard to get back available for the latter stages of the season now. That’s our focus.” “Eric [Bailly] is being assessed. And with regards to the decision-making on what team we’re going to play, let’s see how everyone feels tomorrow.” “Edinson has trained for a couple of days now and we’re still assessing him. When he’s in and around the club, his experience and influence on others is great. He always tries to help everyone. “And when it comes to a game, the lads look to him. Hopefully there’s no reaction to the training he’s had and he’ll be available.”

In a further boost for Manchester United, David De Gea is back in contention after missing the last three games following the birth of his first child so the Spaniard goalkeeper could return between the sticks tomorrow night.

Youngster Amad Diallo is once again named in the United squad and he’ll be looking to get more minutes under his belt after scoring off the bench in the first leg against Milan last week.

The 21-man travelling squad, as confirmed on ManUtd.com:

De Gea, Henderson, Grant; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams; Amad, Fernandes, Fred, James, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, van de Beek; Cavani, Greenwood, Rashford.