[Teams] Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a blow as Andreas Christensen has been ruled out after falling ill last night. With Thiago Silva still not fully fit, Kurt Zouma is recalled to start alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea defence.

Reece James starts in the right wing-back position while Marcos Alonso is recalled on the left with Ben Chilwell making way. Jorginho is suspended so N’Golo Kante starts along with Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park this evening.

Hakim Ziyech starts for Chelsea in attack along with Kai Havertz so Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have to settle for places on the bench. Mason Mount misses out due to suspension.

Timo Werner is recalled to lead the line up front for Chelsea so Olivier Giroud is named among the substitutes but Tammy Abraham remains out with a niggling ankle injury.

Atletico Madrid line-up with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix up front while Marcos Llorente and Koke marshall the midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Werner

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Emerson, Anjorin, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Pulisic, Giroud

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodl; Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Subs: Grbic, San Roman, Kondogbia, Torreira, Correa, Lemar, Herrera, Felipe, Dembele, Vitolo, Hermoso, Vrsaljko