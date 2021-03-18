[Teams] Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie this evening [5.55 kick-off].

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Tottenham at the weekend and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among those recalled after he was left on the bench on Sunday due to disciplinary reasons.

Hector Bellerin comes back into the defence alongside Kieran Tierney, Gabriel and David Luiz so Cedric Soares drops to the bench where he’s joined by Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers.

Thomas Partey gets a rest and it looks as though Arsenal will line-up in a slightly more defensive system this evening as Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka all start in midfield.

Martin Odegaard is named among the substitutes while Bukayo Saka is ruled out with a thigh injury that he sustained during the 2-1 win over Spurs at the weekend. Emile Smith Rowe is therefore joined by Nicolas Pepe in the Arsenal attack.

Gabriel Martinelli is back in the squad but he has to settle for a place on the bench alongside the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah. Willian isn’t involved in the matchday squad this evening after missing training yesterday.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Aubameyang

Subs: Ryan, Okwonko, Holding, Cedric, Chambers, Mari, Partey, Odegaard, Nelson, Nketiah, Lacazette, Martinelli

Olympiacos

Sa, Holebas, Ba, Sokratis, Androutous, M’Vila, Camara, Reabciuk, Masouras, Fortounis, El-Arabi.

Subs: Karargyris, Tzolakis, Bouchalakis, Vrousai, Drager, Bruma, Lala, Sourlis, Randjelovic