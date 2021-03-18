[Teams] AC Milan vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United are in Italy to take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept faith with Dean Henderson in goal so David De Gea has to settle for a place on the bench having returned to the squad following his release from quarantine. With Eric Bailly ruled out through injury, Victor Lindelof continues alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts once again at right-back while Luke Shaw keeps his place on the left side of the back four so Alex Telles has to settle for a place on the bench along with Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

Scott McTominay and Fred marshal the midfield so Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are named among the Manchester United substitutes while Bruno Fernandes continues in the attacking midfield role for United.

Marcus Rashford starts in attack with Daniel James and Mason Greenwood so Donny van de Been and Amad Diallo are on the bench. Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani haven’t made the trip due to injury issues.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench for AC Milan.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

AC Milan

Donnarumma; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Meïté, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Çalhanoglu, Krunic; Castillejo

Subs: Tătăruşanu, the other Donnarumma, Bennacer, Dalot, Tonali, Ibrahimović, Díaz, Tonin, Gabbia

Man Utd

Henderson; Wan Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood; Rashford.

Subs: De Gea, Grant, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Amad, Pogba, Matic, van de Beek