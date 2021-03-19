Man Utd team news: Solskjaer hopes duo will be fit to face Leicester + Pogba update

Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Pogba has been nursing a troublesome thigh injury for the past six weeks but made his return with a superb performance off the bench during United’s Europa League victory over AC Milan on Thursday night.

The Frenchman played the entire second half against Milan and scored the winning goal at the San Siro so Solskjaer is hoping Pogba might now be fit enough to start against Leicester City this weekend.

Cavani has been carrying a muscle issue in recent weeks and the striker was forced to pull out of the trip to Italy after suffering a reaction to training on Wednesday so Solskjaer says Cavani remains a doubt for the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Martial was another absentee for the Milan game last night after picking up a hip injury last week but the Man Utd boss is hopeful his No.9 could be back in contention to face Leicester City.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“We’ll have to see how much he [Pogba] can play. I’m not sure if he can play 90 minutes or if he can start, but you see the impact he can make if he comes on as a sub. “If he feels okay, maybe we can start him as well. We have to see who the runners and riders are after tonight. It’s a long travel, we’ll be late back, so we’ll see. I hope he’s ready to start.” “We haven’t really got to the bottom of it with Edinson. He’s worked really hard and is joining training sessions and towards the end of training sessions when he needs to chop it up and feel 100 per cent ready for the game and he hasn’t really gotten there yet. “So, it’s down to him. He wants to be 100 per cent when he joins in. He doesn’t want to come in and look off the pace, so hopefully he can be ready for Sunday but I’m not sure either, because after the training yesterday he felt something that he couldn’t travel with us.” “I just want Anthony fit. This was a hip injury he got against AC Milan a week ago, we hoped he was going to be ready for West Ham and then he couldn’t make that one. “Then he was close to getting fit for this one [against AC Milan]. He couldn’t make it but hopefully he can make Sunday [against Leicester]. I’m not sure because he’s not reacted how we hoped. He’s working hard to get the treatment, in the pool, light work and everything to get ready.”

Elsewhere, Juan Mata remains on the sidelines with a knock while Phil Jones is unlikely to play again this season due to a serious knee injury. However, David De Gea and Donny van de Beek are pushing for recalls this weekend after being substitutes against Milan.