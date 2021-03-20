20-year-old starts as Tuchel makes 8 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Sheff Utd

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could be given a rest with Kepa Arrizabalaga recalled to start between the sticks in the cup tomorrow.

Defence: Thiago Silva has been ruled out of the FA Cup quarter-final clash this weekend as he’s still recovering from a niggling thigh injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

Antonio Rudiger could be given a breather with Andreas Christensen recalled to line-up alongside Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea back three.

Midfield: Ben Chilwell is pushing for a recall after missing out on a starting spot during the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Marcos Alonso will make way if Chilwell does get the nod on the left flank.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also hoping to feature and the 20-year-old could replace Reece James in the right wing-back position. N’Golo Kante was outstanding against Atletico but he might be rested with Jorginho recalled to start alongside Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

Attack: Tammy Abraham will face a late fitness test after missing Chelsea’s last few games with an ankle injury but Olivier Giroud could be recalled to lead the line up front against Sheffield United.

Timo Werner is expected to be rested along with Kai Havertz so Christian Pulisic could make a rare start for Chelsea. Mason Mount is back in contention after being suspended for the Atletico game so Hakim Ziyech could drop out despite scoring on Wednesday night.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: