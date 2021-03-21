Chelsea
[Teams] Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Thomas Tuchel has made several changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week with Andreas Christensen coming in to start alongside Kurt Zouma and Emerson in the Chelsea defence. Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta drop to the bench.
Edouard Mendy gets a rest with Kepa starting between the sticks while Callum Hudson-Odoi lines-up on the flank with Reece James making way. Ben Chilwell is also given a start on the left with Marcos Alonso dropping out.
Jorginho isn’t involved in the Chelsea squad while N’Golo Kante drops to the bench following his excellent performance against Atletico in midweek. Mateo Kovacic is joined by Billy Gilmour in midfield.
Christian Pulisic gets a recall to start in the Chelsea attack while Mason Mount returns after missing the Champions League win due to suspension. Olivier Giroud leads the line up front so the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have to settle for place on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Kepa; Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Gilmour, Chilwell; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic
Subs: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, James, Alonso, Kante, Havertz, Ziyech, Werner
Sheff Utd
Ramsdale; Baldock, Jagielka, Stevens, Osborn; Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; McGoldrick, McBurnie
Subs: Fodderingham, Lowe, Gordon, Burke, Brewster, Brunt, Mousset, Bryan, Ndiaye.
