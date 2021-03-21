[Teams] West Ham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Arsenal desperately need a win when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that lost to Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday night with Pablo Mari recalled to start alongside in the Arsenal back four.

The Gunners have been handed a welcome boost as Bukayo Saka is passed fit to return to the starting eleven after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of the Olympiacos game. Nicolas Pepe drops to the bench.

Martin Odegaard is also recalled in place of Emile Smith Rowe while Alexandre Lacazette comes back in to start up front for Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps his spot but he’ll be deployed from a wider role meaning Gabriel Martinelli has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey returns to line-up alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield so Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny are named on the bench this afternoon. Calum Chambers gets another chance to impress at right-back with Cedric Soares making way.

Kieran Tierney keeps his place at left-back while Pablo Mari starts alongside David Luiz in the middle of the Arsenal defence so Gabriel drops to the bench where he’s joined by Rob Holding.

As for West Ham, Lukasz Fabianski faces his former club while Michail Antonio is supported by Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Jesse Lingard in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio.

Subs: Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Alves, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Odubeko

Arsenal

Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Subs: Ryan, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Elneny, Ceballos, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli.