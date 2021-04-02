Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms double blow but duo fit for Brighton clash

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on a number of players.

Anthony Martial was forced to miss France’s World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday night after suffering a knee injury against Kazakhstan last weekend.

The striker remains a major doubt for United’s clash with Brighton on Sunday as Solskjaer has confirmed Martial was unable to take part in training with the rest of the squad this morning.

In a double blow for Manchester United, Victor Lindelof is also facing a race against time to face Brighton this weekend after missing training today having been forced to leave the Swedish national team camp earlier this week.

However, there was better news regarding the fitness of Marcus Rashford. The striker withdrew from the England squad for their World Cup qualifiers due to an ankle injury that ruled him out of Man Utd’s FA Cup defeat at Leicester City before the international break.

But Solskjaer has confirmed Rashford took part in full training with the rest of the Man Utd squad today and will be available for selection on Sunday as long as he comes through Saturday’s session unscathed.

There is also positive news on Mason Greenwood as the United youngster was also in training this morning having withdrawn from the England U21s squad last week.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“They [Marcus and Mason] need to get through the session tomorrow [Saturday]. They both joined in this morning and hopefully they don’t get any reaction. If they complete the session tomorrow they’ll be available for selection. “Neither of them [Anthony nor Victor] trained this morning. We are still waiting for final confirmation on how they are.”

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba continued to build-up his fitness after representing France during the international break having recently overcome injury so he should be fit to start on Sunday.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting second in the table – one point above Leicester – so Solskjaer will be desperate to beat Brighton to cement their position in the Champions League places.