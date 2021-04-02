29-year-old returns as Klopp makes 1 change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Arsenal

Liverpool take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: There will be no change in goal as Alisson Becker is set to continue between the sticks. Caoimhin Kelleher is out injured so Adrian will be on the bench for Liverpool.

Defence: Nat Phillips was excellent during the wins over RB Leipzig and Wolves before the international break so he should keep his place alongside Ozan Kabak in the middle of defence.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all still out with long-term injuries so Rhys Williams will remain on the bench against Arsenal while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will once again start in the full-back positions.

Midfield: Liverpool will continue to be without Jordan Henderson for the trip to Arsenal. The midfielder is expected to resume training over the coming weeks but remains out with a groin injury this weekend.

Fabinho will continue in the holding role while Gini Wijnaldum is expected to keep his place in the Liverpool midfield. Curtis Jones, James Milner and Naby Keita are pushing for recalls but Thiago Alcantara is likely to start along with Fabinho and Wijnaldum.

Forward: Liverpool have received a big boost as Roberto Firmino is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury that’s kept him out of the last three matches. The 29-year-old will be fresh after training during the international break so he could be recalled up front against Arsenal.

Diogo Joto continued his fine form with three goals for Portugal during the break but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to keep their places in the Liverpool attack so Jota may be the man to make way for Firmino.

Divock Origi remains out with a muscle problem but Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be options from the bench.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: