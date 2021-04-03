[Teams] Chelsea vs West Brom: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Premier League football returns as Chelsea take on West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made six changes from the side that last played before the international break with Edouard Mendy among those recalled. The goalkeeper returns after recovering from dental surgery.

Thiago Silva also comes back into the Chelsea side after overcoming a thigh injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks. The Brazilian replaces Andreas Christensen in the back three this afternoon. Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta make up the Chelsea defence with Antonio Rudiger having to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Mateo Kovacic returns in midfield with N’Golo Kante ruled out through injury. Jorginho keeps his place in the middle of the park while Reece James comes in for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the right wing-back role.

Chelsea also make a change on the opposite flank as Marcos Alonso replaces Ben Chilwell on the left side. Timo Werner is recalled in attack with Kai Havertz making way.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech support the German in the front three so the likes of Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud have to make-do with places among the Chelsea subs. Tammy Abraham isn’t involved in the squad despite returning to full fitness.

As for West Brom, Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in midfield while Andros Townsend lines-up on the wing.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Havertz

WBA

Johnstone; Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi; Phillips, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Pereira; Diagne.

Subs: Robson-Kanu, Robinson, Livermore, Diangana, Ivanovic, Peltier, Snodgrass, Button, Ahearne-Grant