[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium tonight with both clubs desperately needing a win to boost their European qualification hopes.

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a major blow as Bukayo Saka has failed a late fitness test so he isn’t involved while Emile Smith Rowe is another significant absentee as he’s ruled out with a knock. Nicolas Pepe is recalled to start in the Arsenal attack alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Granit Xhaka is also ruled out for the Gunners due to illness so Dani Ceballos starts alongside Thomas Partey in midfield. Martin Odegaard keeps his place while Rob Holding replaces the injured David Luiz in defence.

Calum Chambers keeps his place at right-back for Arsenal after impressing against West Ham last time out. Gabriel and Kieran Tierney complete the back four with the likes of Hector Bellerin and Pablo Mari on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp welcomes Roberto Firmino back into the Liverpool starting eleven after he recovered from injury. Diogo Joto drops to the bench with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane keeping their places in attack.

James Milner is given a recall to start alongside Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho in midfield so Gini Wijnaldum makes way. Ozan Kabak keeps his place in defence along with Nat Phillips while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Thomas, Ceballos; Pépé, Odegaard, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Mari, Elneny, Nelson, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams.