[Teams] Porto vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea take on Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final clash tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that lost 5-2 to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. Andreas Christensen is among those recalled as he replaces Thiago Silva – who drops out after his sending off on Saturday.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta make-up the Chelsea defence while Jorginho partners Mateo Kovacic in midfield with N’Golo Kante only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury.

Kai Havertz is recalled to start in the Chelsea attack and he’s joined by Mason Mount – who’s also back in the starting eleven after being on the bench at the weekend. Timo Werner lines-up along with Havertz and Mount in the front three so the likes of Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Tammy Abraham are on the bench.

Ben Chilwell comes back into the starting eleven with Marcos Alonso making way while Reece James keeps his place on the right. That means Callum Hudson-Odoi must settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Porto

Marchesin; Manafa, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Grujic, Uribe, Otavio, Tecatito; Luis Diaz, Marega

Subs: Claudio Ramos, Loum, F. Anderson, Maetinez, Evanilson, Nanu, Sarr, Leita, Baro, Mario, Vieira, Conceicao.

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Silva, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Kante, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham