[Teams] Arsenal vs Slavia Prague: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made the brave decision to drop captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon hitman starts from the bench with Willian taking his place on the left side of the Arsenal attack.

Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place up front and he’s supported by Bukayo Saka – who returns after recovering from a thigh injury that he picked up before the international break last month.

Emile Smith Rowe also returns for Arsenal after missing the defeat to Liverpool last weekend with a knee injury. The 20-year-old comes in for Martin Odegaard with the Norwegian international ruled out with an ankle injury.

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury against Liverpool last time out so Cedric Soares comes in to start at left-back while Hector Bellerin replaces Calum Chambers on the right side of the Arsenal back four.

Rob Holding and Gabriel keep their places in the middle of defence and Granit Xhaka returns to join Thomas Partey in midfield after missing the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday though illness.

Dani Ceballos is named among the substitutes along with the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Pablo Mari, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Bellerín, Holding, Gabriel, Cédric; Partey, Xhaka; Willian, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette

Subs: Ryan, Hein, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Pepe, Mari, Nelson, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli, Lopez, Azeez

Slavia Prague

Kolar; Bah, Zima, Holes, Boril; Dorley, Provod, Stanciu, Hromada, Olayinka; Sima.

Subs: Kovar, Stejskal, Tecl, Kuchta, Sevcik, Traore, Masopust, Lingr, Visinsky.