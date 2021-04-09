Man Utd team news: Solskjaer hopes key trio will be passed fit to face Tottenham

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping three of his key players will be passed fit to face Tottenham this weekend.

United travel to North London to take on Spurs on Sunday afternoon but concerns were raised over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford after they were both substituted against Granada on Thursday night.

Shaw was replaced by Alex Telles at half-time during the 2-0 Europa League quarter-final victory and Solskjaer said after the game that he had to “protect” the full-back but ‘hoped’ he’d he should be fit to take on Tottenham.

Rashford on the other hand has been carrying a foot injury in recent weeks but the striker still managed to score a fine opening goal against Granada last night. However, the England forward was substituted in the 65th minute and Solskjaer confirmed Rashford’s foot was ‘sore’.

The Manchester United boss says the pair will be assessed back in Manchester but he hopes both Shaw and Rashford will be available to start against Tottenham on Sunday.

Speaking after the win on Thursday night, the United boss told ManUtd.com:

We’ll have to stay over here, fly back tomorrow [Friday] and Saturday will just be a day of recovery and see how the bodies feel. So I don’t know until then, but I hope both Luke and Marcus will be ready after tonight, yeah. “[Rashford] we have to take him off because his foot is a little bit sore.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that Pogba had a ‘little niggle’ during the win over Granada but was confident the midfielder should recover in time for face Tottenham at the weekend.

United will be desperate for Shaw, Pogba and Rashford to be passed fit to start on Sunday as they look to cement their place in the top four with victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

However, Solskjaer will have to make-do without Anthony Martial as the striker is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury while Eric Bailly is also still missing after testing positive for Covid during the international break.