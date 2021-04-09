22-year-old recalled as Tuchel makes 5 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Palace

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy will once again keep goal for Chelsea tomorrow evening so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench.

Defence: Thiago Silva was sent off during the shock defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend so he’ll be suspended this weekend. Therefore, Andreas Christensen should keep his place in the middle of the back three.

Antonio Rudiger is expected to retain his place while Cesar Azpilicueta should also start for Chelsea once again so Kurt Zouma will have to settle for a place among the substitutes at Palace.

Midfield: N’Golo Kante made his return from injury with an appearance off the bench during the Champions League win over Porto in midweek. The Frenchman could now be recalled to start in the middle of the park this weekend.

Jorginho may be the man to make way if Kante is recalled as Mateo Kovacic should keep his place in Chelsea’s starting eleven.

Tuchel has regularly rotated his wing-backs so we could see Marcos Alonso come in for Ben Chilwell on the left while Callum Hudson-Odoi is pushing for a recall on the opposite flank with Reece James given a rest.

Attack: We’re likely to see Chelsea freshen things up in attack too with Olivier Giroud set for a recall up front. Christian Pulisic could be recalled after the 22-year-old was named on the bench last time out so Timo Werner and Kai Havertz may drop out.

Hakim Ziyech is another option in attack but Mason Mount may keep his place after scoring a superb goal against Porto. Tammy Abraham is available after returning to fitness but he’s expected to remain on the bench.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: