[Teams] Chelsea vs Porto: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Porto at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League tie this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. Thiago Silva is recalled to start in defence after being suspended at the weekend. Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta keep their places so Kurt Zouma makes way while Andreas Christensen must also settle for a place on the bench.

N’Golo Kante is handed a start in midfield after returning to full fitness recently. Jorginho keeps his place alongside the Frenchman so it’s Mateo Kovacic who drops out for Chelsea this evening.

Ben Chilwell keeps his place on the left flank ahead of Marcos Alonso but Reece James is recalled to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right. Christian Pulisic keeps his place in the Chelsea attack after scoring twice at the weekend.

Kai Havertz also retains his place up front so Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are all named among the substitutes. Mason Mount completes the Chelsea front three so Hakim Ziyech must settle for a place on the bench tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Christensen, Abraham, Werner, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Emerson

Porto

Marchesín, Manafá, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu, Grujic, Uribe, Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Tecatito, Marega

Subs: Diogo Leite, Loum, Díaz, Taremi, C. Ramos, Baró, T. Martínez, Evanilson, Gomes, Sarr, F. Vieira, Conceição.