Team news: Arsenal confirm major double injury boost but duo could miss Prague trip

Arsenal have confirmed a huge double injury boost ahead of their Europa League clash with Slavia Prague but two others could miss the trip.

The Gunners fly out to the Czech Republic this afternoon ahead of the crucial quarter-final second leg on Thursday night and it looks like Bukayo Saka will be on the plane.

The youngster was forced off during Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday with a thigh problem sparking fears he’d aggravated an injury that had hampered him in recent weeks.

However, it appears the issue was just a dead leg and Arsenal have confirmed that Saka is available for the Slavia Prague match tomorrow night after taking part in full training.

In a double boost, Emile Smith Rowe is also in contention again. The attacker missed the Sheffield United game at the weekend after picking up an ankle injury during the first leg draw with Prague last week but he’s now available for selection.

However, it remains to be seen whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will feature tomorrow. The Arsenal captain missed the trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday due to illness and will need to be assessed before his availability to face Prague is determined.

Martin Odegaard has missed Arsenal’s last two matches due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the international break last month. The attacking midfielder will also need a late fitness test to see if he can make the trip to Prague this afternoon.

Elsewhere, David Luiz is still on the sidelines following knee surgery while Kieran Tierney is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against Liverpool earlier this month.

A team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Auba missed Sunday’s match against Sheffield United due to feeling unwell. Auba continues to be assessed ahead of Thursday’s match regarding his availability. David Luiz

Right knee. As announced last week, David underwent a successful small procedure on his right knee and is rehabilitating with the medical team. David is expected to be back to full fitness and available for selection in the upcoming weeks. Martin Odegaard

Right ankle. Martin has been experiencing discomfort to his right ankle since being on international duty. Martin missed the first leg against Slavia Prague last Thursday and Sunday’s match against Sheffield United. He continues to be assessed ahead of Thursday’s match regarding his availability. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo is in full training and available for selection. Emile Smith Rowe

Left ankle. Emile has recovered from a sprain to his left ankle sustained during the first leg against Slavia Prague last Thursday. Emile is now back in full training and available for selection. Kieran Tierney

Left knee. Kieran sustained ligament damage to his left knee during the match against Liverpool on April 3. As announced earlier in the week, surgery will not be required and it’s hoped that Kieran will be back in full training within four to six weeks.

Arsenal will be praying Aubameyang and Odegaard are passed fit to face Slavia Prague as the Gunners need a positive result in the Czech Republic having been held to a frustrating 1-1 in the first leg last week.