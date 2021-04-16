Team news update: Man Utd duo face late fitness checks ahead of Burnley clash

Manchester United will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the fitness of Marcus Rashford and confirmed the striker will need to be assessed before his availability this weekend can be determined.

Rashford has been nursing a niggling foot injury in recent weeks and was an unused substitute during Man Utd’s 2-0 victory over Granada on Thursday night which booked their place in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Solskjaer was pleased he didn’t have to call upon the 23-year-old last night and was able to rest the forward entirely, however, United will still need to check Rashford’s fitness ahead of the Burnley game on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Solskjaer also gave an update on the situation surrounding Eric Bailly. The centre-back has been isolating in the Ivory Coast after testing positive for Covid during the March international break.

However, he’s back in England and Solskjaer is hoping Bailly can train today to put himself in contention to face Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“[It’s a] big bonus that he [Rashford] didn’t have to put any pressure on his foot [against Granada], yes. I have got to hope he can be available and not make it worse, that is the decision I have got to make, so fingers crossed. “He wasn’t due to be on the bench really, he didn’t train yesterday [Wednesday] but, just in case, he put his hand up and said if needed, I could do a job. So it is a decision I have got to make on Sunday morning. But he is important for us. It is a difficult one. You have to go by how Marcus feels in a couple of days.” “Eric has been isolating back home in the Ivory Coast and he is back in England now and we hope he can be available for the weekend.” Solskjaer told ManUtd.com “Hopefully he can train tomorrow [Friday] depending on how he feels within himself but he has had the tests today so we need to get the confirmation that he is still negative.”

United will be hoping Rashford is passed fit to start against the Clarets on Sunday as they look for a win that would close the gap on leaders Manchester City to eight points.

The Manchester giants will head into the game in confident mood after a routine 2-0 win over Granada and the squad will be boosted by the return of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay – who all missed the game last night due to suspension.

However, Anthony Martial is still unavailable as he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury that he sustained while away with France during the international break last month.