[Teams] Chelsea vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup semi-final clash

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this evening.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has recalled Kepa to start in goal tonight so Edouard Mendy drops out. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger make-up the Chelsea back three so Kurt Zouma misses out.

N’Golo Kante partners Jorginho in midfield with Mateo Kovacic out injured while Ben Chilwell and Reece James keep their places in the starting eleven. That means Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi are named among the substitutes.

Chelsea have recalled Timo Werner to lead the line up front with Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount supporting in the final third so Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud are on the bench this evening.

Pep Guardiola has handed No.2 goalkeeper Zack Steffen a rare start in goal so Ederson is named on the bench. Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy are selected in the full-back positions for Man City with Ruben Dias alongside Aymeric Laporte at the heart of defence.

Rodri is joined by Fernandinho in midfield while Kevin De Bruyne also starts so Ilkay Gundogan has to settle for a place on the bench. Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus in the Man City attack. Phil Foden, Bernardo and Riyad Mahrez are options from the bench this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Subs: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Man City

Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden