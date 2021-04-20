[Teams] Chelsea vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will look to put the controversy surrounding the European Super League behind them as they welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has kept faith with Kepa in goal as he keeps his place ahead of Edouard Mendy. Cesar Azpilicueta gets a rest along with Thiago Silva as Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma are recalled to line-up alongside Antonio Rudiger in the Chelsea back three.

N’Golo Kante drops to the bench with Mason Mount starting in midfield alongside Jorginho in the absence of the injured Mateo Kovacic. Reece James keeps his place on the right flank with Callum Hudson-Odoi remaining on the bench.

Ben Chilwell is also named among the Chelsea substitutes this evening as Marcos Alonso is recalled on the left while Hakim Ziyech retains his place in attack after scoring the winner over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Christian Pulisic is given a recall in attack while Kai Havertz also comes back into the side with Timo Werner making way. The German attacker is named on the bench alongside Olivier Giroud.

As for Brighton, former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck starts up front and is supported by Leandro Trossard.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Mount, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Mendy, Chilwell, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner

Brighton

Sánchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Groß, Bissouma, Burn, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Trossard

Subs: Izquierdo, Lallana, Pröpper, Alzate, Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Zeqiri, Steele, Moder