[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta is without his two main strikers tonight as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still recovering from malaria while Alexandre Lacazette has a hamstring injury. Therefore, Eddie Nketiah is handed a rare start up front after scoring off the bench against Fulham last weekend.

Nicolas Pepe is also given a recall to start in the Arsenal attack along with Bukayo Saka so Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench. Martin Odegaard is back in the squad after recovering from an ankle injury but he’s not fit enough to start.

Therefore, Emile Smith Rowe keeps his place in the Arsenal starting eleven this evening. Thomas Partey is recalled to start alongside Dani Ceballos in midfield with Granit Xhaka keeping his place at left-back.

Arsenal make a couple of changes in defence with Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers coming in alongside Rob Holding. Gabriel and Hector Bellerin drop to the bench while Bernd Leno comes in for Mat Ryan in goal.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is passed fit to return up front where he’s supported by James Rodriguez and Richarlison. Gylfi Sigurdsson also starts so Alex Iwobi has to settle for a place on the bench against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka; Partey, Ceballos; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Nketiah.

Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Gabriel, Elneny, Odegaard, Willian, Nelson, Martinelli

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Andre Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez, Richarlison

Subs: Olsen, Mina, Nkounkou, Delph, Davies, Broadhead, Iwobi, King, Bernard.