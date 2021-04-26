Key duo recalled as Tuchel makes 2 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Real Madrid

Chelsea take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy is expected to keep his place between the sticks for Chelsea tomorrow night so Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench.

Defence: Cesar Azpilicueta was deployed on the right flank during the 1-0 win at West Ham on Saturday but the veteran defender is likely to drop back into his more familiar role in the back three.

Thiago Silva is expected to keep his place at the heart of the Chelsea defence while Antonio Rudiger should start once again for the Blues. Therefore, Andreas Christensen is the man most likely to make way with the Danish international joining Kurt Zouma on the bench.

Midfield: With Azpilicueta back in defence, it will allow for the return of Reece James on the right side of the Chelsea midfield after he was rested at the weekend.

Ben Chilwell should keep his place ahead of Marcos Alonso on the opposite flank while Jorginho is set to start once again as he’s enjoying a fine run of games in the starting eleven.

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out once again due to an on-going thigh injury so N’Golo Kante will keep his place alongside Jorginho against Real Madrid tomorrow night.

Attack: Timo Werner will be hoping to retain his place up front after scoring Chelsea’s winner against West Ham at the weekend so he could keep his place ahead of the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

Mason Mount has been one of Tuchel’s most reliable players since he arrived as manager so the youngster is likely to be retained in attack for this vital first leg against Madrid.

Kai Havertz is pushing for a recall after being rested against the Hammers so he may come-in for Christian Pulisic. The United States international may have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: