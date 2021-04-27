[Teams] Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea take on Real Madrid in Spain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has named an unchanged side from the team that started during the win at West Ham over the weekend. That means Andreas Christensen keeps his place in the Chelsea defence alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. Kurt Zouma remains on the bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts on the right flank meaning Reece James misses out on a starting spot. Ben Chilwell also keeps his place on the left ahead of Marcos Alonso while N’Golo Kante lines-up alongside Jorginho in midfield in the absence of Mateo Kovacic.

Timo Werner keeps his place up front after scoring Chelsea’s winner at the weekend so Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham miss out. Mason Mount once again offers support in attack along with Christian Pulisic so the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech has to settle for places on the bench.

As for Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is named among the substitutes as Carlos Vinicius supports Karim Benzema in attack. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric line-up along with Casemiro in midfield.

Raphael Varane starts in defence for Madrid along with Nacho and Militao while Dani Carvajal is fit to start at right-back for the Spanish giants.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Real Madrid

Courtois; Militão, Varane, Nacho; Carvajal, Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos, Marcelo; Benzema, Vinícius.

Subs: Lunin, Altube, Hazard, Asensio, Odrizola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Arribas, Blanco, Miguel.

Chelsea

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, James, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud