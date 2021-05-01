[Teams] Chelsea vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to cement their place in the top four when they take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his starting eleven ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid but Edouard Mendy is among those to keep his place today.

Kurt Zouma is recalled to line-up alongside Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva in the Chelsea defence while Reece James comes in on the right flank with Cesar Azpilicueta rested.

Mason Mount moves into midfield along with Billy Gilmour – who’s given a rare Premier League start – with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho rested for the Madrid game in midweek.

Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are also recalled to start in the Chelsea attack and they support Timo Werner in the front three with the German international keeping his place in the starting eleven.

Christian Pulisic drops to the subs bench where he’s joined by Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

As for Fulham, Ivan Cavaleiro supports Josh Maja in attack meaning Aleksander Mitrovic has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Zouma, Christensen, Silva, Mount, Chilwell, Gilmour, James, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Anjorin, Kepa, Hudson-Odoi, Alonso, Pulisic, Abraham

Fulham

Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Decordova-Reid, Lemina, Anguissa, Lookman, Maja, Cavaleiro

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Hector, Odoi, Bryan, Onomah, Carvalho, Mitrovic.