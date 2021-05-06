[Teams] Roma vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League semi-final clash

Manchester United are in Italy this evening to take on Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

United hold a commanding 6-2 lead from last week’s first leg so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that started at Old Trafford. Eric Bailly comes into the back four alongside Harry Maguire with Victor Lindelof getting a rest.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw once again start in the full-back positions for Man Utd so Alex Telles and Axel Tuanzebe have to settle for place among the substitutes this evening.

Donny van de Beek gets a rare start as he joins Fred in midfield with Scott McTominay the man to make way. Bruno Fernandes starts once again for United while David De Gea starts in goal ahead of Dean Henderson.

Mason Greenwood gets a start for Manchester United in attack as Marcus Rashford is rested to protect his niggling foot injury. Edinson Cavani keeps his place up front and he’ll be looking to get among the goals after scoring a brace in the first leg.

Paul Pogba continues in a wide attacking role but Daniel James misses out through injury. The likes of Juan Mata and Amad Diallo are among the substitutes.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling start for Roma against their former club while Eden Dzeko will be the dangerman up front for the hosts this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Roma

Mirante, Karsdorp, Smalling, Ibanez, Bruno Peres, Cristante, Mancini, Pedro, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko

Subs: Boer, Fuzato, Santon, Mayoral, Kumbulla, Bove, Ciervo, Darboe, Zalewski.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Van De Beek, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani.

Subs: Grant, Henderson, Lindelof, Mata, Rashford, Diallo, Telles, Matic, Williams, Tuanzebe, McTominay, Elanga