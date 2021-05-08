Key man ruled out as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs West Brom

Arsenal take on West Brom at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Here is the team Gooner Mac thinks Mikel Arteta will select:

Goalkeeper: Mat Ryan started during the last Premier League game but with Arsenal now out of Europe you’d expect number one goalkeeper Bernd Leno to play tomorrow.

Defence: Kieran Tierney started against Villarreal on Thursday night and came through the match unscathed so the Scottish international should be fit to retain his place at left-back against West Brom. Calum Chambers is pushing for a recall at right-back which could see Hector Bellerin dropping to the bench.

David Luiz remains a doubt with a hamstring injury but Gabriel could be recalled in the middle of the Arsenal defence. Pablo Mari could be the man to make way with Rob Holding keeping his place.

Midfield: Granit Xhaka was forced out of Arsenal’s draw with Villarreal shortly before kick off after picking up a foot injury in the warm up and he remains a major doubt to face West Brom tomorrow.

If Xhaka is fit then Thomas Partey might get a rest as he looked exhausted on Thursday night. Dani Ceballos should come back into the Arsenal side as he’ll be fresh having been suspended in the Europa League.

Martin Odegaard had a poor game against Villarreal and he may drop to the bench to allow Emile Smith Rowe a start in the No.10 role. Smith Rowe was one of the few Arsenal players who worked his socks off during the disastrous game on Thursday so he deserves to keep his place.

Attack: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s best chance to snatch a win against Villarreal but he should still start up front with Alexandre Lacazette still not fully fit. The Frenchman could only play 10 minutes on Thursday after a hamstring injury so he’ll be on the bench again.

Bukayo Saka was disappointing against Villarreal but he’s still likely to start tomorrow. However, we could see a change on the opposite flank with Gabriel Martinelli coming in for Nicolas Pepe.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: