Man Utd vs Fulham: Match Preview | Confirmed Team News | Expected Line-ups

For the first time since March last year, Old Trafford will welcome back 10,000 fans for Man Utd’s last Premier League home game of the season against Fulham.

It has been a strange and quiet year in football stadiums around the UK as fans have had to watch their team play from home. Now, with some restrictions being lifted from the 17th May, fans can return to stadiums for their teams last one or two games of the season.

Utd have all but secured second place in the Premier League with Champions League football awaiting them next season, whilst Fulham have unfortunately confirmed their relegation to the Championship.

With neither team having much on the line, the game should be an exciting and entertaining prospect. Fulham will want to take a win at Old Trafford with them and use that as motivation for promotion back into the Premier League next season. Whilst Man Utd will want to build momentum after having back-to-back defeats in order to prepare mentally for their Europa League final.

Most importantly, with this being the first game back for thousands of fans, both teams should be looking to put on a memorable and entertaining performance worthy of a crowd.

Team News

For Utd, Both Phil Jones and Harry Maguire remain out of contention for the game.

In more positive news, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that striker Anthony Martial and winger Dan James have both returned to training and will be available for selection. In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said, “I am hoping to get Anthony and Dan back involved in this game, which is a very good boost for us, and maybe they can start against Wolverhampton”.

No further injuries were picked up during their last game against Liverpool, therefore everyone else should be available for the Reds.

For Fulham, they are likely to be without Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo.

Expected Line-ups

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani.

With this being the penultimate game of the season for Man Utd, it would make sense for Solskjaer to pick the team he wants to use in the Europa League final only a week later. This way, the team can build some chemistry playing together and test out any tactics which could be used in that game.

Therefore, David de Gea should start in goal over Dean Henderson as he is the keeper who should be between the posts for Utd in the final.

At the back, with Harry Maguire out, Eric Bailly should come in to partner Victor Lindelof with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as full-backs.

In the middle, Paul Pogba may drop back into his previous position alongside Fred. With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood pushing for a place in the final, it would make sense for Solskjaer to give Pogba some playing time in the midfield. Scott McTominay would therefore start the game on the bench.

Marcus Rashford would then start on the left-wing, with Bruno Fernandes in the middle and Mason Greenwood to the right. With Greenwood’s current good form it would be nonsensical to drop him from the team, even if he is beginning to play in a more central role for Utd.

Edinson Cavani would then lead the line for Manchester United. Even with Anthony Martial having returned from injury, there is no guarantee he would be fit enough to start and Cavani’s current good form makes it hard for him to be dropped to the bench.

Fulham (3-4-2-1): Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Carvalho, Reed, Anguissa, Cordova-Reid; Onomah, Cavaleiro; Maja.