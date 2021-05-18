[Teams] Man Utd vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to secure second position in the table with a win over Fulham at Old Trafford this evening [6pm kick off].

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong side for the game with David De Gea handed a start ahead of his expected appearance in the Europa League final next week. Dean Henderson is on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back while Luke Shaw starts on the left side of the Man Utd back four with Axel Tuanzebe alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of defence. Eric Bailly drops to the bench where he joins Alex Telles.

Fred and Scott McTominay start together in midfield once again so Paul Pogba is deployed in a wider attacking role. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the central attacking midfield position so the likes of Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Mason Greenwood is recalled to start in attack for Manchester United with Edinson Cavani leading the line up front so Marcus Rashford is named on the bench. Anthony Martial isn’t included in the matchday squad.

As for Fulham, Ivan Cavaleiro and Fabio Carvalho start in attack along with Ademola Lookman so Josh Maja has to make do with a place among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford

Fulham

Areola, Bryan, Ream, Adarabioyo, Reid, Lemina, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Carvalho, Cavaleiro

Subs: Tete, Hector, Odoi, Andersen, Rodak, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Maja, Aina