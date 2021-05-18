Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Man Utd vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will look to secure second position in the table with a win over Fulham at Old Trafford this evening. Here are the line-ups:
Manchester United will look to secure second position in the table with a win over Fulham at Old Trafford this evening [6pm kick off].
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong side for the game with David De Gea handed a start ahead of his expected appearance in the Europa League final next week. Dean Henderson is on the bench.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back while Luke Shaw starts on the left side of the Man Utd back four with Axel Tuanzebe alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of defence. Eric Bailly drops to the bench where he joins Alex Telles.
Fred and Scott McTominay start together in midfield once again so Paul Pogba is deployed in a wider attacking role. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the central attacking midfield position so the likes of Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata have to settle for places among the substitutes.
Mason Greenwood is recalled to start in attack for Manchester United with Edinson Cavani leading the line up front so Marcus Rashford is named on the bench. Anthony Martial isn’t included in the matchday squad.
As for Fulham, Ivan Cavaleiro and Fabio Carvalho start in attack along with Ademola Lookman so Josh Maja has to make do with a place among the subs.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani
Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford
Fulham
Areola, Bryan, Ream, Adarabioyo, Reid, Lemina, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Carvalho, Cavaleiro
Subs: Tete, Hector, Odoi, Andersen, Rodak, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Maja, Aina
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 14 mins ago
24-year-old recalled as Arteta makes 2 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Palace
Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Here is the...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 2 hours ago
[Teams] Man Utd vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will look to secure second position in the table with a win...
Lewi
May 18, 2021 at 7:11 pm
Manchester united👏👏👏