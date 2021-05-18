[Teams] Chelsea vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Leicester City in a crucial Premier League game at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has recalled Edouard Mendy in goal so Kepa Arrizabalaga drops to the bench. Reece James keeps his place in defence as Chelsea look to nullify the threat of Jamie Vardy so Cesar Azpilicueta starts on the right flank.

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger retain their places in the back three which means Kurt Zouma has to settle for a place on the bench while Andreas Christensen isn’t risked despite recovering from injury.

Mateo Kovacic does return to the Chelsea squad after overcoming a thigh injury but he’s only named among the substitutes as N’Golo Kante lines-up alongside Jorginho in the middle of the park this evening.

Ben Chilwell is recalled on the left with Marcos Alonso making way while Christian Pulisic comes in for Hakim Ziyech in attack. Timo Werner also starts but Kai Havertz is ruled out through injury so Mason Mount keeps his place in the front three.

As for Leicester, Vardy leads the line up front and is supported by James Maddison and Ayoze Perez. Youri Telemans – who scored the winning goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final – also starts once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Pulisic, Mount, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Abraham, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Emerson Palmieri

Leicester

Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Maddison, Perez, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Iheanacho.